Chelsea fans are facing some unwanted transfer news involving their club this morning to go alongside the disappointment of yesterday’s Carabao Cup final defeat against Liverpool.

The Blues are supposedly at some risk of losing star midfield player N’Golo Kante, with Paris Saint-Germain preparing to try to sign him with a bid of around €60million in the works ahead of the summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

Kante has been a star player for Chelsea for a number of years now, and it will be hard to replace him if he does move on, but one also has to wonder if the club will feel it’s tempting to cash in on the 30-year-old while they still can.

Todo Fichajes claim PSG want Kante to form a dream midfield partnership with Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, who has supposedly already agreed to move to the Parc des Princes on a free transfer this summer.

Kante would be another exciting big name for PSG if they could pull it off, and it will no doubt be tempting for the Ligue 1 giants to try to get two of France’s best players linking up together in the middle of the park.

Chelsea may already have an ideal replacement lined up anyway, with the Telegraph linking them with West Ham’s Declan Rice.