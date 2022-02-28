Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has perhaps offered a glimmer of hope to the club’s fans over staying at Stamford Bridge by explaining how important Thomas Tuchel has been in his career.

The Denmark international has admitted to struggling under previous manager Frank Lampard, but he’s looked like a new player since Tuchel took over as manager last season.

The Blues ended up winning the Champions League, with Christensen performing well in the competition and becoming an increasingly important player for the team under Tuchel.

Still, Christensen is now closing in on becoming a free agent this summer, and Chelsea fans will no doubt be concerned that he’s on his way out of the west London club.

Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta are two other key defensive players who are also set to be out of contract, but Christensen’s comments about Tuchel and his ambition to win trophies perhaps offer at least a glimmer of hope that he could be persuaded to stay where he is.