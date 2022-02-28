Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has perhaps offered a glimmer of hope to the club’s fans over staying at Stamford Bridge by explaining how important Thomas Tuchel has been in his career.
The Denmark international has admitted to struggling under previous manager Frank Lampard, but he’s looked like a new player since Tuchel took over as manager last season.
The Blues ended up winning the Champions League, with Christensen performing well in the competition and becoming an increasingly important player for the team under Tuchel.
Still, Christensen is now closing in on becoming a free agent this summer, and Chelsea fans will no doubt be concerned that he’s on his way out of the west London club.
Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta are two other key defensive players who are also set to be out of contract, but Christensen’s comments about Tuchel and his ambition to win trophies perhaps offer at least a glimmer of hope that he could be persuaded to stay where he is.
“In the last few years, it has come together more like it should have been from the beginning,” the 25-year-old is quoted by 90min.
“I’ve been here for so long, a lot of different managers as well, and it is hard for a young player to prove himself all the time. But coming from the academy, where people know me so well, it has been the last couple of years where I should have been for a long time at a comfortable level.
“If I had to say something about myself, that is probably my biggest flaw, that I wasn’t consistent enough, but in the last few seasons I’ve been a lot better and being part of what we are trying now is great.
“In the end with Frank Lampard, I struggled to get the game time I wanted, but Thomas came in and knew me from Germany and I got the idea quite early. It has helped me massively.
“I had the space to make the mistakes that I made and still play, while earlier in the my career I might have struggled to get back in the team.
“It happens. We learn from them. He has helped me a lot.”