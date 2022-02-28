Manchester United have reportedly held several rounds of talks with Barcelona over a potential transfer deal for Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international has perhaps not quite lived up to expectations in his time at the Nou Camp so far, and one imagines he could be allowed to leave for the right price.

According to Todo Fichajes, Man Utd have been in contact with Barca to enquire about the possibility of a deal to land De Jong, with the Red Devils looking for a midfielder to replace Paul Pogba as he nears the end of his contract.

De Jong looks like he could be a fine signing to help United rebuild in the middle of the park, though there’s also the risk that he’d end up being another Donny van de Beek.

De Jong and Van de Beek were team-mates at Ajax, but haven’t looked quite as impressive since then, with Van de Beek barely playing for United before going out on loan to Everton this January.

Perhaps MUFC could find more of a role for De Jong in their squad, but in truth he probably looks more suited to Barcelona’s philosophy.

De Jong’s form has improved since Xavi took over as the club’s manager, so he could do well to stay with the Catalan giants and carry on developing his game at the heart of their midfield.

Were he to move to United, his success would surely hinge on who takes over from Ralf Rangnick in the summer, as it’s not yet clear what kind of coaching style the club will end up with.