Injury update on Thiago could be good news for Liverpool

Liverpool fans will be hoping to see midfielder Thiago back in action as soon as possible.

The Spanish playmaker was in line to start for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool during Sunday’s EFL Cup final against Chelsea.

However, after injuring himself during the match’s warm-up, was forced onto the sidelines with Naby Keita coming in, in his place.

Spotted crying just be the final’s kick-off, fans would have undoubtedly been feeling for the former Bayern Munich midfielder and despite eventually going on to beat Chelsea on penalties, thoughts would have remained with Thiago.

According to a recent report from Goal’s Neil Jones, the extent of the midfielder’s injury, although still unknown, is believed to be a tight hamstring, which would suggest he won’t be on the treatment table for too long.

With Liverpool’s medical team still assessing Thiago’s injury, fans will be eagerly waiting on more news. However, it must be said, these early reports do suggest the midfielder could return to action sooner rather than later, which if the case, would prove a major boost for the side’s Premier League title challenge.

