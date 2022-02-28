Blow for Arsenal as pundit names Newcastle United player who “could go a long way”

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock has earned big praise from pundit Garth Crooks after his fine recent form.

The 22-year-old shone on loan at St James’ Park last season and is now back to his best after a bit of a slow start to this campaign.

Some Arsenal fans will have been concerned at the time about losing Willock, and one imagines they’ll be even more disappointed now as he continues to look like the real deal.

Crooks is certainly a big fan of the England Under-21 international, naming him in his latest Premier League team of the week on BBC Sport.

“Since this young man’s arrival at St James’ Park from Emirates Stadium he’s found the going rather tough. Injuries and sickness have largely interrupted his ability to get into any consistent form at Newcastle,” Crooks said.

“Nevertheless we’ve seen glimpses of what he can do, and he certainly has an eye for goal. Against Brentford he showed that he also has the eye for the spectacular.

“His finish was superb while his performances get better with each game. Howe said after his performance against West Ham when he scored the equaliser, that this was a player who with the right development could go a long way. I think he’s right.”

