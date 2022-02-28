Juventus have set their sights on bringing Paul Pogba back to the Juventus Stadium from Manchester United.

According to Calcio Mercato, Juventus have set Pogba as their number one target for the summer transfer window, with Pogba yet to sign a new deal at Old Trafford. The Frenchman’s deal is set to expire this year and a new deal being agreed doesn’t look likely at is stands. Reportedly, United want Pogba to stay, but the midfielder seems reluctant to extend his stay at the club.

Juventus brought in Denis Zakaria in January, but lost Rodrigo Bentancur and Aaron Ramsey in midfield areas. Signing Pogba makes an awful lot of sense, especially on a free transfer, after already decreasing the numbers in central midfield.

Ramsey in particular, represented a huge chunk of Juventus’ wage bill, earning a reported £400,000 a week, as per BBC Sport. Pogba would more than likely demand a similar salary, but after Ramsey only played 49 games in all competitions in three years at the club, you’d imagine Pogba would be more value for money.

Pogba made his name at Juventus, after being let go by Manchester United at a young age.