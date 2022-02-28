Barcelona closing in on free transfer deal for Tottenham target

Barcelona are reportedly making progress in their efforts to win the race for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie this summer.

The Ivory Coast international has informed Milan that he won’t be renewing his contract with the club, putting him on course for a free transfer at the end of the season, with Barca looking like being his next destination, according to Sport.

This looks like fine business by the Catalan giants, who also snapped up big names like Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero on free transfers last summer.

It’s a blow for Tottenham, however, who have also been linked with Kessie by the Evening Standard in recent times, with the 25-year-old looking an ideal fit for Antonio Conte’s style of play.

It would have been exciting to see a talent like Kessie in the Premier League, but it makes sense that Barcelona’s pull is greater than that of Spurs.

Of course, Barca are not the force they once were, but they’re rebuilding under Xavi and a signing like Kessie could be key to helping them become more competitive again next season.

Tottenham will surely need to ensure they finish in the top four if they are to persuade big names like Kessie to join them in the summer.