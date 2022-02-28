Leicester City youngster facing lengthy spell out after suffering serious knee injury

Leicester City will be feeling gutted after young centre-back Bayli Spencer-Adams confirmed he is set to miss the remainder of the season after injuring his knee.

Spencer-Adams, 20, joined the Foxes’ youth academy on a free transfer last summer following his release from Watford.

Since joining the club, the young London-born defender has featured in 15 matches for the under-23s side, directly contributing to two goals along the way.

However, after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), the 20-year-old, who confirmed the devasting news on social media, is now set to be out for the foreseeable future.

Addressing his followers on Twitter, the young centre-back said: “Life is cruel sometimes however these things happen in football & is all part of my journey.

“Full focus turns to rehab & getting back on that pitch as soon as possible.”