Liverpool and Chelsea set new record for the highest scoring penalty shootout between two English top-flight sides.

The two finalists played out a penalty shootout that only saw one player miss, Kepa Arrizabalaga. Kepa was brought on by Thomas Tuchel in the final minutes of extra time, with an aim to be the hero. Unfortunately for Chelsea, he was the complete opposite.

In the end, every player from both teams stepped up to take a penalty, with Liverpool edging it 11-10 to set a new English football record, according to Opta Joe in the tweet below…

11-10 – Liverpool's 11-10 penalty shootout win over Chelsea is the highest scoring penalty shootout between two English top-flight teams. Tense. pic.twitter.com/oeny2QKRhl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2022

Despite neither goalkeeper saving a pen, it wasn’t down to poor positioning or guessing the wrong way every time. Top corners, Panenkas and side nettings, the quality of penalties was that of two teams full of stars.

It was a game that didn’t look like going to penalties, if it wasn’t for Edouard Mendy. The Chelsea goalkeeper made some crucial saves throughout the game and the Liverpool players must have been relieved to see him substituted for the penalty shootout. After being substituted, his replacement Kepa failed to save a penalty, followed by missing the decider.

Liverpool lifted their first trophy of the season, with three more available to play for. The Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League are all still possible for the Merseyside team and the Carabao Cup win will give them the confidence to push on for further silverware.