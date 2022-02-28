Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid a huge compliment to goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher after yesterday’s Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea.

The young Irish shot-stopper put in a superb display to help the Reds to a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Wembley, and then scored the winning penalty in a long and tense shoot-out victory.

See the video clip below as Klopp sung Kelleher’s praises in his post-match press conference, stating that he feels he has the best goalkeeper in the world in Alisson, and the best number two ‘keeper in the world in Kelleher, which is some compliment indeed to the 23-year-old…

Liverpool fans will be delighted for Kelleher as he stepped up in this big game, and it will be interesting to see if he continues to get playing time in big games in cup competitions in the future.