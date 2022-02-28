Liverpool player ratings: Caoimhin Kelleher and new signing steal the show vs Chelsea

Liverpool are the 2021/22 Carabao Cup winners after a thrilling penalty shoot-out victory over Chelsea at Wembley yesterday.

It was an extremely close game that finished 0-0 after extra time, with a few disallowed goals and near misses meaning we needed penalties to separate the two sides.

After every single player from both teams took a spot-kick, Liverpool eventually triumphed 11-10 thanks to Kepa Arrizabalaga’s miss.

Here’s how Liverpool’s cup winners rated on the day…

Caoimhin Kelleher (8) – Made some superb saves throughout the game, and then kept his cool with a quality winning penalty to clinch the cup. What a performance from the youngster, who was a risky selection ahead of Alisson for this big game.

Virgil van Dijk (8) – A strong and calm performance at the back which reminded us of just how much Liverpool missed him last season.

Joel Matip (7) – Did well enough despite plenty of attacking opportunities for Chelsea, and rather unlucky to have a goal disallowed in the second half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (7) – Not his usual self in terms of attacking quality, but Trent Alexander-Arnold worked hard throughout and has another winners’ medal in his cabinet.

Andrew Robertson (7) – Also not quite at full flow as an attacking force, but Andrew Robertson’s work rate and commitment can’t be faulted as he played his part in another trophy win.

Fabinho (8) – A hugely underrated member of this Liverpool squad, Fabinho did his job in front of the back four and also showed real quality on the ball with a good range of passing from deep. Lovely Panenka penalty in the shoot-out as well!

Jordan Henderson (6) – Not quite at the races on this occasion, with Chelsea’s midfielders N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic playing around him on a few occasions.

Naby Keita (6) – Called in to start when Thiago Alcantara suffered a late injury, Naby Keita was solid but unspectacular in this game, perhaps showing why he wasn’t Jurgen Klopp’s first choice to start the game.

Mohamed Salah (6) – Quiet by his high standards, the Egyptian superstar had one decent dinked effort that was cleared off the line by Thiago Silva, but the Blues otherwise did pretty well to keep him out of the game.

Sadio Mane (6) – Started in a slightly unfamiliar role as the main striker, Sadio Mane had a great chance that he perhaps should’ve put away, but for an equally great save by Edouard Mendy in the first half.

Luis Diaz (9) – Really impressive and lively from a player still settling in since his move from Porto in January. Luis Diaz was confident on the ball, running at defenders and trying to make things happen, and could’ve had an even better impact if Salah and Mane had been closer to their best form.

Subs: Harvey Elliott (7), James Milner (7), Diogo Jota (6), Ibrahima Konate (6), Divock Origi (6)