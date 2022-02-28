Liverpool have found another gem in the transfer market, says pundit

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has commented on the positive impact of Liverpool’s January signing Luis Diaz so far.

Writing for BBC, Crooks said: “From the moment I clapped eyes on this player in a Liverpool shirt I thought they’ve only gone and done it again – they’ve bought another red arrow.

“A player who is quick, a team player, can score goals and fit in with the current regime and, if need be take over from the outgoing ones. The Colombia international looked fabulous against Chelsea. He had a chance to win the match and knew it as he beat the ground in frustration as his shot went straight into Edouard Mendy’s hands.”

This was following Diaz’s performance against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, where he looked sharp, settled and confident, despite only being on Merseyside for a short amount of time.

The signing of Diaz may have confused certain fans, due to Liverpool’s talent already occupying positions. Diaz showed against Chelsea that he’s not only going to rival Sadio Mane for the left wing spot but offers a new dynamic to the Senegalese international. Direct, trickery and not afraid to shoot. Only Mohamed Salah managed more shots than Diaz, who was unlucky not to grab a goal throughout the game.

The Colombian international is still only 25 years old and a step up to the Premier League has clearly not fazed him. It’s early days, but Diaz is playing with immense confidence, which was evident at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. No-look passes and back-heels aplenty and the former Porto player was an incredibly exciting watch, especially for the neutral.

Liverpool have a good record in the transfer market with some smart purchases under Klopp, and it looks like that’s continuing here.