Manchester United are reportedly in the hunt for Southampton right-back Tino Livramento.

According to Calcio Mercato, United are monitoring Livramento, who signed for Southampton last year from Chelsea. The 19-year-old has hit the ground running in senior football, after failing to make a professional appearance for his former club.

Chelsea have a £40m buy-back clause inserted in the contract of Livramento, as reports The Sun. After impressing so far in his time at Southampton, Chelsea may take up the option of bringing him back to Stamford Bridge. If United are to follow up their interest, you would expect The Saints to demand at least the fee that Chelsea are able to purchase him for.

Ralf Rangnick is struggling to decide on his favoured right back this season, which is evident in his recent team selections. In United’s last four games, they’ve had three different right backs, including Victor Lindelof, who is usually a central defender.

Right backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot have both shown glimpses of form at the club, but neither are long term solutions and signing a young talent such as Livramento would be a fantastic coup for Rangnick.