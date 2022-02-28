The co-owner of MLS franchise Inter Miami has dropped a strong hint that he’s reasonably confident about the chances of sealing an ambitious transfer swoop for Lionel Messi this summer.

Messi has endured a difficult first season at Paris Saint-Germain since his surprise move from Barcelona last summer, and it means his future at the Parc des Princes is already in some doubt.

The Argentina international just hasn’t quite looked at home with PSG so far, and it might also be that age is finally catching up with him as he’s set to turn 35 this summer.

So could we now see Messi heading to the MLS? Inter Miami chief Jorge Mas admits he’s reasonably optimistic that it’s possible, as he makes it clear he’d relish the chance to snap up the South American superstar.

As quoted by Goal, Mas said: “Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished. I think, and David has a relationship with him, if he does leave PSG, at the time he leaves it, we’d love to see Lionel Messi be a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community.

“Can it happen? Look, we’ll push. I’m an optimist at heart. Could I see that happening? It’s a possibility.”

It would be exciting to see David Beckham’s club pull off such an ambitious signing, but it’s also sad to see Messi’s remarkable career in Europe ending on such a low note.

The football romantics in us would surely rather see Messi seal an emotional return to Barcelona and get back to his best under new manager and former team-mate Xavi.