Out of form Man United star set to be dropped to bench for Manchester derby

Manchester United are preparing to travel to the Etihad Stadium to face arch-rivals Manchester City in a blockbuster Premier League tie this weekend.

Coming into the exciting matchup, the Red Devils will undoubtedly be underdogs to beat Pep Guardiola’s formidable Citizens.

Currently, worlds apart, the team’s most notable difference is their league positions. City is surging at the top of the table with United struggling to compete in the race for fourth.

Scheduled to face one another on Sunday, a win for either side could define how the rest of their season goes and when it comes to United, interim manager Ralf Rangnick will certainly be hoping his side can put their patchy form behind them and finally put in a good performance.

It won’t be easy though and the German tactician faces several key selection decisions, including which attackers he is going to entrust to lead his line and according to a recent report from MEN, that could mean Marcus Rashford makes way for Anthony Elanga.

Having emerged as a real talent under the guidance of Rangnick, Sweden’s Elanga looks set to be the Red Devils’ next big named star to come out of their prestigious youth academy.

After scoring two goals in just five Premier League starts, as well as a crucial equaliser against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last week, the 19-year-old is now well on course to establish himself as a first-team player.

Rashford, on the other hand, has endured a prolonged period of abysmal form. The English forward’s tally now stands at just five goals scored in nearly as many months.

With a tense tie against league favourites Manchester City now less than a week away, Rangnick must get his attacking trio right and it’s fair to say, forming an argument to start Rashford ahead of Elanga is a hard one to put together.