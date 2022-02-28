Pundit believes Newcastle will only survive if one player doesn’t get injured

Newcastle United are in excellent form and have now put themselves in a great position to beat the drop.

Following their bumper £300m takeover last year, as well as the appointment of Eddie Howe, Newcastle United have managed to claw their way out of the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Now on a formidable run that includes four wins in their last six games, the Magpies are well on course to achieve what last year would have been considered ‘the impossible’.

However, speaking about the possibility of the Magpies remaining in England’s top-flight, pundit Frank McAvennie, believes the club’s chances will be dramatically increased if they’re able to keep defender Dan Burn fit.

“Burn is the big one, for me,” McAvennie told Football Insider. “He’s come in and made that defence so much better already. That was the thing everyone knew they needed in January, a new centre-back.

“They were never going to stay up with the defence that started the season.

“Newcastle have lost Trippier as well and they don’t look any worse, that’s because Burn is there.

“He’s a Geordie as well isn’t he, that always helps. I do worry if he gets injured though.

“Then they are back to that really bad centre-back pair who started the season and they won’t keep clean sheets.

“Centre-backs don’t tend to get injured often so hopefully Newcastle will be ok.”