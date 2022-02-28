Ralf Rangnick has spoken out on Manchester United’s current problem in the forward positions, with Cristiano Ronaldo struggling.

Ronaldo has struggled in recent months, scoring one goal in ten games. Rangnick has highlighted the striker problem’s they have, putting it down to a lack of depth. Reported by Manchester Evening News, Rangnick said: “We don’t have that many other central strikers. I brought on for the last 15-20 minutes Marcus and Jadon. Almost all the offensive players we have in our squad were on the pitch.”

With Cavani currently out injured, Ronaldo is the only out and out striker available in the squad. Now he is struggling, we’re seeing a dip in results for United, drawing fives game out of seven in recent weeks. Ronaldo has particularly struggled with a lack of goals, a common them in Rangnick’s squad. In their recent game against Watford, they had 22 shots with only three on target, scoring none. Fernandes and Ronaldo made up 12 of these shots, and were the only two players to hit the target.

Rangnick believes they have a striker shortage at the club, despite allowing Anthony Martial to leave the club on loan in January. With Edinson Cavani out of contract and Ronaldo ageing, the club will undoubtedly be in the market for a centre forward in the summer. Harry Kane is one who has been heavily linked with the club (by Bild and others) but it will come at a hefty price.