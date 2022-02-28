Real Madrid are considering a move for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, who still wants to leave the club.

According to Defensa Central, Madrid are aiming to bring in the Portuguese midfielder, due to uncertainties over the future of the likes of Isco, Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio.

Losing the Spanish trio would leave Madrid short in attacking midfield and Silva is having one of the seasons of his career at Man City, though the report still states he fancies a change of scene.

Silva wanted to leave Manchester last summer, reported Daily Mail. Since then, he has been a regular in the City team and is one of the first names on the team sheet for Pep Guardiola. According to the report, Silva wasn’t happy after a move to Barcelona fell through, showing a move to Spain has been on his agenda in the past.

Silva has won a league title at all three clubs he’s been at so far, but the Champions League is a trophy he’s yet to acquire. A move to Madrid, the team with the most Champions League trophy wins by far, could be the route to winning the prestigious competition.