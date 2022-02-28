Ronaldo’s Man United future in doubt following major Rangnick concern

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored just once in his last 10 outings and according to recent reports, the Portuguese megastar’s poor form has raised major concerns with interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

That’s according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, who claim Rangnick is doubting whether or not Ronaldo is the right man to lead the Red Devils’ attacking line next season.

Ronaldo 37, rejoined United last summer on a two-year deal with the club retaining the option to extend his stay until 2024.

However, despite racing to 14 goals in his first 20 games, in all competitions, during his second stint at Old Trafford, the 37-year-old has struggled in the early stages of 2022, with his only goal coming against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Facing a striking crisis, largely down to Edinson Cavani’s bad luck with injuries and Marcus Rashford’s abysmal form, Rangnick must now try and work out how to solve the Red Devils’ attacking problems.

Speaking recently about the prospect of United signing a new striker in the summer, Rangnick, as quoted by ESPN, said: “This is obvious.

“Edison’s contract is running out in the summer, and the club needs the best possible centre forward. This is an obvious one. I think everyone is aware of that.”

Rangnick is now understood to be unsure over Ronaldo’s long-term United future – suggesting this summer could see the five-times Ballon d’Or winner leave Manchester for the second time in his career.