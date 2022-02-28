Spurs in contract talks to extend highly-rated teenager’s contract

Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly keen to reward Malachi Fagan-Walcott’s breakthrough with an improved deal.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Lilywhites are in ‘advanced talks’ over the possible extension of Fagan-Walcott’s contract.

Having signed up to the Londoners’ youth academy when he was just a young boy, the 19-year-old now finds himself on the brink of being promoted to the side’s senior first-team.

Helped with a loan to Scottish side Dundee last year, Fagan-Walcott, whose current deal expires in 2024, is understood to be close to signing a new and improved deal.

Despite failing to add to his single senior appearance that came against RB Leipzig in the Champions League back in 2020, the highly-rated centre-back has featured 59 times for the Lilywhites’ youth sides.