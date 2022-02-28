TalkSPORT pundit names surprise manager to take over from Conte if Italian walks

The curious case of Antonio Conte and Tottenham Hotspur has got fans, as well as pundits, all around the world wondering whether or not the hard-faced Italian could end up leaving the club ahead of time.

Despite recently putting in a brilliant display against Leeds United – running riot in a game that saw them steamroll the Yorkshire Whites 4-0 – a result that eventually led to Marcelo Bielsa’s departure, Conte had lost four of his last five Premier League matches.

The side’s precarious form has raised concerns over whether or not the former Inter Milan boss was ready to walk out on his managerial responsibilities just a few months after taking over from Nuno Espirito Santo.

Discussing the possibility of seeing Bielsa succeed Conte at Tottenham Hotspur so soon after leaving his role in the Elland Road dugout, TalkSPORT’s Jamie O’Hara said: “Yes, I would have Bielsa [at Spurs].

“I would take him because I think he has got unbelievable intensity, in terms of how he wants his team to play attacking football. And the way they push forward.

“It’s just the way he defends that is nowhere near good enough. It’s absolutely shocking.

“It’s gung-ho football, and as much as that is great to watch, and it is, it gets tiring in the end when you are getting beat 4-0 and 6-0. Then you might win a game and you might say ‘oh, they look great’.”