Garth Crooks has his latest team of the week, with a few of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final heroes in, while players from Tottenham and Newcastle United dominate after some strong Premier League performances.

There are probably a few more Liverpool players who could get in to this line up, but Crooks went with Caoimhin Kelleher, Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz in his XI for BBC Sport.

Kelleher certainly put in a big display after being selected over Alisson for the win over Chelsea, and the young Irishman ended up making some important saves before then scoring the winning penalty in a tense shoot-out.

January signing Diaz also impressed with a lively performance in attack, with the Colombia international settling in very quickly and showing huge promise at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Newcastle bagged an important win away to Brentford to boost their survival hopes, with midfielders Joelinton and Joe Willock showing great improvement under Eddie Howe, while Fabian Schar was also solid in defence.

Tottenham certainly put in one of the most eye-catching performances of the weekend as they thrashed Leeds United 4-0 at Elland Road, with Harry Kane once again a joy to watch, while January signing Dejan Kulusevski also impressed.