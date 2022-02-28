(Video) Liverpool defender caught spitting on Wembley fans

Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties on Sunday to be crowned the winners of this season’s EFL Cup.

Although Sunday’s final at Wembley saw a fierce attacking encounter take place, the scoreline after 120-minutes worth of football remained all square at 0-0.

Penalties then took place and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga blasted the 22nd spot-kick high over Liverpool’s goal – ensuring the trophy would be returning to Anfield for the ninth time.

However, despite the elation of lifting the first major trophy on offer this season, fans have been left disgusted after Reds’ defender Konstantinos Tsimikas was spotted spitting on fans below during his side’s trophy celebrations.

Check the shocking footage, which has gone viral on social media, out below: