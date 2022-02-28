Video: Liverpool duo show their class with gestures to Chelsea players after cup final

James Milner and Jordan Henderson have shown their class by offering sympathy towards the Chelsea players following the Carabao Cup final.

Milner and Henderson took their time to confront every Chelsea player after collecting their medals, showing fantastic sportsmanship and a touch of class from the Liverpool midfielders.

Both players, showing excellent professionalism, clearly appreciated the difficult game Chelsea gave them and understood the result could have gone either way in the end. The Chelsea players clearly appreciated the gesture, all recognising the Liverpool with a handshake or a hug.

This is a great example of how the game should be played – a battle on the pitch, but with respect off it.

