(Video) Liverpool fans will love what Salah said to Joringho during EFL Cup penalty shootout

Sunday saw Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win their ninth EFL Cup.

Both sides put on an incredible display of attacking football but after failing to break the deadlock after 120-minutes, were forced to shoot it out for the right to be crowned the competition’s outright winners.

Following a whopping 21 successfully converted kicks, Liverpool came away victorious after Blues’ goalkeeper Kepa blasted his spot-kick high over the bar.

However, although Kepa’s disastrous miss will be the main talking point, a moment of brilliance has emerged which shows Mo Salah taking a cheeky dig at Chelsea midfielder Joringho.

Mo Salah said to Jorginho “don’t jump” as he walked up to take his penalty ??? pic.twitter.com/wBGpxncwGN — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) February 28, 2022

