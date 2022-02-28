Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliot has been contacted by the FA asking to explain his actions, after celebrating Liverpool’s win over Chelsea by holding a flare on the pitch.

See the video below for Sky Sports News’ report on the Elliott situation, as well as original footage of the youngster with the flare…

The FA have written to Harvey Elliot for his observations after he was seen handling a red smoke flare at the Carabao Cup final. pic.twitter.com/1agvPpyhCL — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 28, 2022

Passion from Harvey Elliott after Liverpool's League Cup final win ? pic.twitter.com/8nA0lPfTmb — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2022

Elliot was holding a red flare whilst celebrating the win over Chelsea. The FA have contacted the youngster to explain the situation and with flares banned from football grounds, it’s understandable. Fans often get thrown out of stadiums and even banned from matches for throwing flares onto the pitch.

Elliot is only 18-years-old and clearly got caught up in the occasion of winning his first domestic trophy with his club, especially after being involved, coming off the bench.