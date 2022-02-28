West Ham breakthrough star rejects bumper six-year contract offer

West Ham United recently triggered a two-year extension in Ben Johnson’s contract. However, according to recent reports, the Hammers were left with no choice but to trigger the extension after the young defender rejected a bumper six-year deal.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the English full-back rejected the chance to pen a new deal that would have seen him extend his stay in London until 2028.

Although negotiations are expected to recommence later on in the year, for the time being, contract talks between the club and the player have been put on the backburner.

Since establishing himself as a first-team regularly, Johnson has featured in 44 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to two goals along the way.