West Ham outcast’s club set to be booted out of the Europa League

West Ham’s Alex Kral’s parent club Spartak Moscow are set to be kicked out of the Europa League, due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Kral signed for West Ham in August last year, but has only made one appearance for the club so far. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has effected many different sporting situations, including England refusing to play Russia in any footballing fixture in the foreseeable future and the Champions League final being moved from Russia.

RB Leipzig are set to advance into the next round, with Spartak Moscow removed from the competition, reports the Daily Mail.