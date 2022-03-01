Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel launched a passionate rant after being quizzed once again about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The German tactician has had to face a lot of questions on this topic due to Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich, who is reported to be trying to help in peace talks between the two countries.

Tuchel, however, does not want to keep talking about it because he insists he’s not a politician and is incredibly privileged not to have ever lived through a war himself…

It certainly seems like a difficult situation for Tuchel to navigate, as he won’t want to weigh in too much on a situation that his boss now seems to have some involvement in.

Chelsea lost the Carabao Cup final on penalties to Liverpool on Sunday and are now preparing to take on Luton Town in the FA Cup tomorrow night.