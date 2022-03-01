Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger’s representatives are in constant discussions with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain over a summer transfer.

According to Sky Sports, talks between Rudiger and Chelsea have been put on hold and no discussions over a new deal have taken place since January. The 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer and with discussions stalling, more and more clubs are showing their interest in the defender.

Rudiger has reportedly asked for talks to be delayed until the summer, in order to focus on football.

The issue Chelsea have is European powerhouses such as Real Madrid and PSG can afford to offer Rudiger astronomical wages, due to his contract expiring and not having to pay a transfer fee.

They can also offer large signing on fees and bonuses on top, so Chelsea may have to propose extremely high wages in order to keep him at the club. This is a similar situation for Andreas Christensen.

Christensen is also out of contract in the summer and talks are ongoing between his team and the club, reports The Mirror. Chelsea may have to offer increased wages for both players to keep them at the club, or spend millions and millions to replace them.

We’re seeing it in football more and more now, with players running down their contracts, even if they want to stay, in order to get a better contract.