Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has reportedly reached a verbal agreement over a transfer to Barcelona, with the deal seemingly edging ever closer to completion.

The Denmark international has been an important part of Chelsea’s defence under Thomas Tuchel, but he’s out of contract in the summer and it seems that his future lies away from Stamford Bridge.

According to Sport, Christensen is closing in on a move to Barcelona on a free transfer for next season, with talks over this deal having gone on for some time.

The 25-year-old should be a fine signing for Barca, with his playing style making him look like a good fit for La Liga, and an ideal long-term replacement for Gerard Pique at the Nou Camp.

This looks like being a huge blow for Chelsea at a time when they really can’t afford to be losing centre-backs.

Antonio Rudiger will also be out of contract in the summer, so it now seems even more vital for the Blues to convince him to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Thomas Tuchel will not want to be left with an ageing Thiago Silva and an inexperienced Trevoh Chalobah as his main defensive options next season.

