Borussia Dortmund are considering a move for Chelsea forward Timo Werner.

According to Sky Germany, Dortmund are interested in bringing Werner back to Germany, after an inconsistent spell so far in England.

The German forward signed for Chelsea for £45m from RB Leipzig, reported Sky Sports. Werner is out favour at Stamford Bridge, managing just six starts in the league this season. Summer signing Romelu Lukaku and German compatriot Kai Havertz are often preferred in forward positions.

With Erling Haaland reportedly on his way out of Dortmund, the German club will be looking for a replacement forward. Werner had his most successful season in front of goal in the Bundesliga, scoring 28 goals in 34 league games, prompting Chelsea to sign the 25-year-old.

Although not setting the world alight in England, Dortmund will be comfortable knowing Werner is suited to German football, having already proven himself over four years at RB Leipzig. If he can recapture his form shown before joining Chelsea, signing Werner would be a smart coup.