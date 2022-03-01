Arsenal and Manchester United battling to seal potential £40million transfer

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly both in the running to seal the transfer of Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz this summer.

The Spain international has shone in Serie A in recent times, and it seems clear he could play for a number of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Reports in Italy state that Arsenal and Man Utd appear to be leading the chase for Ruiz’s signature ahead of the summer, with more speculative remarks about Real Madrid and Barcelona possibly joining the running.

It has previously been claimed that Ruiz would likely cost around £40million this summer, with the 25-year-old set to be out of contract with his current club at the end of next season.

Ruiz looks like he’d be a bargain at that price, and there’s no doubt he’d be a useful addition for the Gunners or for the Red Devils.

Mikel Arteta needs an upgrade on Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park, while Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi probably don’t have a long-term future at the Emirates Stadium after going out on loan this season.

United, meanwhile, also look likely to make changes in that department after the inconsistent form of Fred, while Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek could both be leaving the club.