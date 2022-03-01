Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has heaped huge praise onto Chelsea defender Thiago Silva for his performance in the Carabao Cup final, despite the Blues losing to Liverpool.

The veteran Brazilian has been a superb signing for Chelsea, and looks like he still has it in him to play on for a while longer despite his age and lengthy career at the highest level.

Ferdinand is in awe of what Silva is doing at the moment, describing him as “ridiculous” on his Vibe with Five show on YouTube.

“Thiago Silva, what he’s doing at 37 years is old is ridiculous. Cool and composed, calm under pressure,” Ferdinand said.

Silva was certainly unlucky to be on the losing side on Sunday, with only a penalty miss from Kepa Arrizabalaga in the shoot-out costing Chelsea in the end.

Thomas Tuchel’s side had chances to win the game, and Silva played his part in keeping Liverpool’s attack quieter than it normally is.