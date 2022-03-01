Ferdinand explains why Aubameyang looks like a player reborn since transfer to Barcelona from Arsenal

Rio Ferdinand believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks happy on the pitch again since leaving Arsenal for Barcelona in the January transfer window.

The Gabon international endured a difficult end to his time at the Emirates Stadium, losing form before falling out of favour with Mikel Arteta and losing the captain’s armband.

It looked like a bit of a gamble for Barcelona to sign Aubameyang at this stage of his career, but so far the deal has really paid off for them as he’s made a superb start to life at the Nou Camp.

At his peak, Aubameyang was undoubtedly one of the most lethal forwards in world football, and we’re starting to see him play like that again, as he’s scored five goals in his first six games for Barca.

Speaking in the video below, Ferdinand states that the 32-year-old simply looks happy again, and like he’s feeling the love at his new club…

Barcelona fans will be thrilled with how Aubameyang has settled in La Liga, but this will surely be painful for Arsenal fans to watch.

Many Gooners will have been unsure about letting Aubameyang go, especially as they’re short of other options up front, but in truth this seems like it was probably the best outcome for all parties involved as there’s no use in keeping an unhappy player.