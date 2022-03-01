Former player suggests “inexcusable” Leeds defender played role in Bielsa sacking

Former Leeds United player Paul Robinson has suggested Diego Llorente played in a role in the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa.

Robinson claimed that due to “inexcusable” performances, Llorente played a role in the sacking of their former manager, whilst speaking to MOT Leeds News.

Claiming an individual player played a role in the sacking is unfair, as the performances of every single one of them as a collective has contributed to Bielsa losing his job.

Most Leeds United players have underperformed this season and they’ve struggled with injuries to key players.