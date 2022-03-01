Newcastle United could reportedly be set to raid Atletico Madrid again for the transfer of Jan Oblak this summer after signing Kieran Trippier from the Spanish giants in January.

The Magpies have immense spending power now after their Saudi takeover earlier this season, and Oblak would be another big statement signing by the club.

The Slovenia international has been one of the finest goalkeepers in world football for the last few years, having previously been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Newcastle could now be realistic contenders for his signature as well, according to La Razon, with the 29-year-old nearing the final year of his contract.

Even though Oblak has a release clause of around €120million, his current contract situation means it’s possible he’ll be allowed to leave for a lot less than that this summer.

If so, NUFC would do very well to pounce for this world class player who could really take Eddie Howe’s side to the next level.