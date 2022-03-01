Liverpool could face paying as much as £75million for West Ham star Jarrod Bowen this summer as his club will insist on huge money from his sale.

The 25-year-old has been one of the most in-form attacking players in the Premier League this season, becoming a key performer for David Moyes’ side in their top four push with eight goals and eight assists in the league so far this term.

A source close to West Ham told CaughtOffside that Bowen’s value “is going up with every passing game” and that the Hammers are now likely to insist he’s worth “at least £75million”.

Liverpool are big admirers of Bowen, CaughtOffside understands, with the Reds possibly set to strengthen in attack again this summer despite only just bringing in Luis Diaz in January.

Bowen could still have an important role to play in Jurgen Klopp’s side if he does join, with both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s contracts due to expire in 2023. He also fits the profile of a typical Liverpool signing due to his age and playing style, while one imagines he’ll also be harbouring ambitions of a big move in the near future.

It remains to be seen, however, if Liverpool will pay quite that much for Bowen, as they tend not to splash the cash too often, unless they feel it’s really worth it.

LFC paid similar money to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton back in 2018, but they may feel there will be cheaper alternatives to Bowen out there.

West Ham are also likely to face big interest in Declan Rice this summer, and they are again looking keen to show they’ll be no pushovers in the transfer market as they are widely expected to demand £100m or more for the young England midfielder.