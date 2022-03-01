Arsenal transfer target wants to change clubs this summer, price tag to be €45-55million

Lille striker Jonathan David wants to leave the club in the summer transfer window amid recent links with Arsenal.

The Canada international has shone in Ligue 1 and looks like one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment, with the Gunners in need of a top attacking player like him to come in as a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal allowed Aubameyang to leave and join Barcelona in January, and they’ve been linked with David and other big names as possible replacements by the Evening Standard.

There’s now been an encouraging update on David’s future, with Florian Plettenberg tweeting that the 22-year-old wants a move this summer and is expected to cost around €45-55million…

The reporter states that this would make David too expensive for Bundesliga clubs, while he also adds that Newcastle United have not had any contact over a deal.

One issue for Arsenal could be that it seems David wants to move to a team playing in the Champions League next season, and there’s not currently any guarantee that Mikel Arteta’s side will be able to offer that.

Arsenal are currently two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, but have the benefit of three games in hand over their rivals, so if they get a good run together they could be the favourites.

It’s been almost six years since Arsenal finished in the top four, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if that started to harm their chances in the transfer market.

