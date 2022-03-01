Jose Mourinho open to selling Tottenham target for £41m

Roma are reportedly willing to listen to offers of around £41m for Nicolo Zaniolo.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are the favourites to sign the attacking midfielder but Tottenham are said to be interested in bringing him to the Premier League.

Zaniolo is still only 22-years-old, but his progress has stalled slightly after twice rupturing his cruciate ligaments. Conte has reportedly made contact to Roma regarding the transfer, with a huge rebuild planned this summer as the Italian looks to mould the squad into one that suits his style.