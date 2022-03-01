Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly making Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe his top priority target for this summer’s transfer window.

The Spanish giants want to sign Mbappe and get this important deal done ahead of any other business after years of hard work from Perez behind the scenes to make it happen, according to Goal.

The France international is set to become a free agent in the summer, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if he fancied a new challenge after nearly five seasons at PSG.

Even if the Ligue 1 giants have an ambitious project with many of the world’s best players underway at the Parc des Princes, few players can say no to Real Madrid if they come along with an offer.

This looks like being bad news for Liverpool, who have recently been linked as a possible option for Mbappe by Sport, but it seems Real are serious about doing what it takes to lure the 23-year-old to the Bernabeu.

It would have been nice to see Mbappe in the Premier League during his peak years, but it seems he’s more likely to become the next Galactico signing for Madrid.

Los Blancos could do with a long-term replacement for the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, who they never really replaced since his move away a few years ago, with signings like Eden Hazard flopping in that time.