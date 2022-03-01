Liverpool and Manchester City are said to be the two most interested parties in Villarreal winger Yeremi Pino.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool and Manchester City are amongst the clubs interested in the 19-year-old, with Arsenal and Chelsea also showing interest.

Intrigue in Pino is increasing, especially after he scored four goals in a 5-1 win against Espanyol, towards the end of February. The Spanish winger scored his fourth shortly after half-time, after completing a first half hat-trick.

With Raheem Sterling’s contract future reportedly “complicated” (as reports The Athletic), a right footed winger such as Pino could be of interest to Pep Guardiola, as a potential replacement for the England international.

Even if Sterling commits to Manchester City with a new contract, Pino is still a teenager and would be a long term plan for Guardiola. A loan deal after signing for City could always be a possibility, similar to the deal done with Julian Alvarez, who re-joined River Plate after signing for the Manchester club.