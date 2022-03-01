Pundit explains why Liverpool are more likely to win the Champions League than the title

Paul Merson believes that Liverpool are more likely to win the Champions League than the Premier League title this season.

The Reds have just got their hands on silverware after beating Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at the weekend, and Manchester City’s recent defeat at home to Tottenham has given them a route back into the title race.

Still, Merson thinks there’s more pressure in the Premier League right now, with Liverpool not really in a position where they can afford any slip-ups.

One or two defeats in the league could be enough to see City run away with it, with Pep Guardiola’s incredibly consistent side unlikely to drop many more points between now and May, even if they were recently surprised in that 3-2 defeat to Spurs at the Etihad Stadium.

By contrast, the two-legged knockout tie nature of the Champions League means Liverpool don’t have to be quite as perfect in that competition.

“I watched the game on Sunday and those two are not going to be a million miles away from winning the Champions League. They have got the best two defences in Europe and if you want to win Champions League football over two legs, you need to keep clean sheets,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“I think those teams have the ammunition going forward. People will say, ‘well, it was a 0-0’, but it was not a 0-0 game was it? It was outstanding. Great goalkeeping, great defending, good centre-forward play. Not great finishing, but it just showed me that both teams are bang in there for the Champions League.

“One of them two [will win it]. They are so good at the back. I watch Man City and they will give you a chance.

“I think Liverpool have got more chance of winning the Champions League than the Premier League. They can lose three more matches in the Champions League and still win it, but if they lose three Premier League games they have got no chance. They have got no leeway in the Premier League.”