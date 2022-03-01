Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick is still backing Manchester City to edge Liverpool in the Premier League title race, despite admitting that the Reds’ victory in the Carabao Cup final will likely give them “huge confidence” as they battle on four fronts for the rest of the season.

Liverpool failed to get their hands on silverware last season, so will be thrilled to have got back to winning ways again this term after edging Chelsea on penalties at Wembley on Sunday.

Man City remain top of the Premier League table for the time being, however, even if Liverpool have closed the gap a little after recent results, with Tottenham’s 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium meaning the title race looks like being a lot closer than many would have expected a month or so ago.

Former Man Utd man Chadwick still thinks City are favourites, though, as he admits it would be painful to see his old rivals Liverpool potentially picking up four trophies this season.

“It’s the first domestic cup competition Klopp’s won at the club. That’ll give them huge confidence now, though I’m sure there’ll be a few more twists and turns in the title race before the end of the season,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“It’s going to be Liverpool or City, and though I still fancy City to win it, I think Liverpool will push them close and I think we could have one of the most exciting run-ins we’ve had in years.

“There’s plenty of tough games for both of them, but I still fancy City to win it. Liverpool are competing on four fronts of course, and as a United fan I wouldn’t want to see them winning a treble or even a quadruple!

City are currently six points ahead of second-placed Liverpool, though Klopp’s side have a game in hand on their rivals, with Pep Guardiola’s side also facing a potentially difficult game against rivals Manchester United at the weekend.