Manchester United would prefer to keep loaned-out star next season

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly aiming to keep Anthony Martial at Old Trafford next season once his loan spell with Sevilla comes to an end.

The Frenchman left Man Utd for a temporary move to the La Liga giants this winter, and many fans may well have expected that to be the end of his career in England.

Martial had fallen out of favour with the Red Devils after a loss of form, but it seems he may still get another chance when he returns in the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

One imagines United fans will have mixed feelings about this, as it’s not clear if Martial really deserves another opportunity after struggling to make an impact for so long now.

Anthony Martial celebrates a goal for Sevilla
More Stories / Latest News
Rio Ferdinand names two Man United players who don’t suit Ralf Rangnick’s tactics
Liverpool face paying £75million for transfer of Premier League star
Man United up against Tottenham and Newcastle for midfielder transfer

Then again, Martial has been a bit of a fan-favourite among some of the Old Trafford crowd after the big reputation he built for himself when he first burst onto the scene at the club as a youngster.

Perhaps his loan with Sevilla will serve him well and he can return refreshed and improved in time for next season at United.

More Stories Anthony Martial

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.