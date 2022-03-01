Manchester United are reportedly aiming to keep Anthony Martial at Old Trafford next season once his loan spell with Sevilla comes to an end.

The Frenchman left Man Utd for a temporary move to the La Liga giants this winter, and many fans may well have expected that to be the end of his career in England.

Martial had fallen out of favour with the Red Devils after a loss of form, but it seems he may still get another chance when he returns in the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

One imagines United fans will have mixed feelings about this, as it’s not clear if Martial really deserves another opportunity after struggling to make an impact for so long now.

Then again, Martial has been a bit of a fan-favourite among some of the Old Trafford crowd after the big reputation he built for himself when he first burst onto the scene at the club as a youngster.

Perhaps his loan with Sevilla will serve him well and he can return refreshed and improved in time for next season at United.