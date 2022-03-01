Manchester United have reportedly told Napoli to forget about a transfer deal for Victor Osimhen if he’s going to cost as much as £100million.

The Nigeria international has shone in Serie A since his big move from Lille a couple of years ago, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him make another move for big money in the near future.

Ralf Rangnick has supposedly identified him as a target for Man Utd, but it seems the Red Devils have made it clear to Napoli that they won’t be held to ransom over a potential £100m deal, according to the Daily Star.

United could do with making signings up front, however, with Osimhen, 23, perhaps the ideal kind of young player to come in and provide a long-term replacement for ageing stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

It’s not easy to do business with Napoli, however, with Aurelio De Laurentiis managing to keep hold of a fair few of the club’s biggest names down the years.

If the Napoli chief really wants £100m for Osimhen, then don’t expect him to be backing down any time soon.

MUFC will surely have a few other alternatives in mind as they search for new attacking players this summer, but in truth they should perhaps expect to pay this kind of money if they really want to strengthen enough to become a force in the title race once again.