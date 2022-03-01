Manchester United have released their yearly financial records, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s compensation package included.

According to the Daily Mail, Solskjaer received £7.5m after being sacked by Manchester United.

Overall across the whole coaching team, they received £9m compensation, with Solskjaer receiving the majority of the funds.

Operating profits fell by 88.9%, due to the increase of players wages, including Raphael Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

According to the report, Jose Mourinho cost the club over double the amount Solskjaer did to sack, with the current Roma manager receiving £19.6m in compensation.

Football clubs often get criticised for not sacking managers quick enough, but looking at the fees they have to pay to relieve them from their duties, it’s understandable. If you bring in a manager on a hefty contract, clubs may not be in a good enough financial situation to be able to sack their manager.

Of course, there is an argument that you shouldn’t bring in a manager on a big deal without giving them time, but there is often a lot of pressure from fans to change things if it’s going wrong.