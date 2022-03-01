Newcastle can now sign Argentina star for reduced fee

Newcastle can reportedly sign January transfer target Marcos Senesi for less than the £20m it was rumoured to have needed in the winter window.

As reported by Sport Witness, with only one year left on his contract in the summer, Senesi could be available for between £12m-£15m, with Feyenoord potentially selling to avoid him leaving on a free transfer next year.

A move never materialised for the defender in the end, but after signing Dan Burn, Newcastle are still in the market for more defenders, with the likes of Sven Botman also linked to the club.