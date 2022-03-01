Newcastle can now sign Argentina star for reduced fee

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle can reportedly sign January transfer target Marcos Senesi for less than the £20m it was rumoured to have needed in the winter window. 

As reported by Sport Witness, with only one year left on his contract in the summer, Senesi could be available for between £12m-£15m, with Feyenoord potentially selling to avoid him leaving on a free transfer next year.

More Stories / Latest News
Dortmund considering move to bring Chelsea star back to Germany
Liverpool and Manchester City preparing offers for 19-year-old winger
Jose Mourinho open to selling Tottenham target for £41m

A move never materialised for the defender in the end, but after signing Dan Burn, Newcastle are still in the market for more defenders, with the likes of Sven Botman also linked to the club.

More Stories Marcos Senesi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.