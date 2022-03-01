Man United up against Tottenham and Newcastle for midfielder transfer

Manchester United are reportedly alongside Tottenham and Newcastle as transfer suitors for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha.

The Portugal international is being linked with these clubs by Record, with possible interest from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid as well.

Man Utd could certainly do with strengthening in midfield this summer after various issues in that area of the pitch for some time now.

Palhinha looks like he has the potential to be a major upgrade on Fred and Nemanja Matic in that defensive midfield role, while United could generally be a bit light in that department as Paul Pogba nears the end of his contract, while Donny van de Beek’s future could be in doubt after heading out on loan to Everton.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will want to keep on strengthening in order to keep manager Antonio Conte happy, and Palhinha seems like he could be a superior option to someone like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Both MUFC and Spurs, however, would do well to ensure they come out on top of this season’s top four battle if they are to lure in top talent like this.

Newcastle should have the finances to make a persuasive offer to someone like Palhinha, though one imagines it would also help a lot if they ensured their safety in the Premier League.

The Magpies showed their ambition with signings like Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes in January, and Palhinha would be another big purchase.