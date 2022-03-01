PSG have offered Kylian Mbappe a new contract which would see him earn £42m a year.

According to Le Parisien, PSG are desperate for the Frenchman to stay and have reportedly included a £84m signing-on bonus to tempt him to commit his services to the club.

If Mbappe was to agree to the new deal, it would see him earn around double what Cristiano Ronaldo earns at Manchester United, reports The Express.

Real Madrid seem intent on securing a deal for the 23-year-old, but a counter-offer from the Spanish club is unlikely to match these sort of numbers. If Mbappe truly wants his dream move to Madrid, he has to ignore the astronomical figures offered to him by PSG and focus on the footballing side of his future.

The new contract offer from Paris Saint-Germain makes a lot of sense, in order to avoid Mbappe leaving on a free. Although ridiculously high numbers, they will likely make all of this money back in a sale for Mbappe in the future.

Mbappe is allowed to sign for Madrid on a free transfer, with his contract expiring this summer.